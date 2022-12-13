RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 19-year-old York County man for allegedly pointing a BB gun at another person, prompting school lockdowns on Tuesday.

State Police say around 11:30 a.m. they responded to the area of West Broadway and North Main Streets in Red Lion Borough after getting reports of a man pointing a gun at another person.

Troopers say the suspect, identified as Xavier Winemiller, went into a home at the 200 block of North Main Street. The incident forced Red Lion School District to temporarily go into lockdown.

Troopers allege Winemiller was under the influence of methamphetamine, as well as in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. Police also said they found a BB gun in the home.

Winemiller was arrested and transported to York Central Booking for multiple misdemeanor drug charges.

According to court records his bail was denied after a judge ruled Winemiller was a potential danger to himself or others.