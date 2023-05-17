NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are reminding residents to keep their cars locked at all times after valuables were stolen from multiple unlocked cars in Newberry Township.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Newberry Township Police say during the overnight hours of Monday, May 15, three suspects entered dozens of unlocked vehicles while they were parked in driveways. Police say the suspects stole money, vehicles, guns, and other valuables.

Police say the suspects also used door openers found in the vehicles to enter people’s garages while the homeowners were asleep.

Police are urging residents to make it a priority to lock their vehicles.

Police are continuing to gather information and evidence to help identify the persons responsible for these crimes. Anyone with information is urged to call Newberry Township Police at (717)-938-2608.