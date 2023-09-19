YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Commissioners have announced that a 15-day burn ban to go into effect Thursday, September 21 in the county.

This move is in response to record low stream levels, low groundwater levels, and dryer than normal temperatures with no significant forecasted rainfall.

According to the commissioners, low rainfall in recent weeks has led to a high potential for wildfires in the area.

The county-wide burn ban will be in effect for 15 days unless terminated earlier, and applies to any and all open burning.

Open burning includes the ignition and burning of combustible materials such as garbage, twigs, leaves, grass, litter, paper, etc. outdoors either in a burn barrel or on the ground.

The burn ban does not include the use of propane or gas stoves, charcoal briquette grills, or the use of tobacco.

All fireworks are prohibited under the burn ban unless authorized by the governing municipality.

Campfires that are confined and contained within fire rings are permitted in designated state, federal, or Department of Environmental Protection-licensed fairgrounds.

Individuals found in violation of the burn ban will be fined $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second, and $300 for the third and subsequent offenses.