YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Tourism Grant Committee has approved over $1 million for 25 projects around the area for attractions and events to bring visitors into the county.

According to the committee, 40 applications totaling more than $2.2 million in grant funding requests were processed.

“The selected events and projects have the potential to increase the economic impact and draw tourists into all corners of York County,” said Laura Wagner, President of Explore York. “These selected grants continue our mission of strengthening tourism in York County, which is so vital post-COVID, and increasing equity, inclusion, and opportunity in our communities.”

As quoted in the release, the following grants were given:

American Junior Golf Association ($35,000) – Assisting with AJGA tournament expenses; pre-tournament event to engage local golfers and proceeds to benefit York County Black Golfers Association. Civil War Trails Inc. ($36,000) – Expansion of Civil War Trails program in York County (12 additional markers). Crispus Attucks Association of Pennsylvania ($10,740) – Support for monthly, two-day events for five months at the Goodridge Freedom Center celebrating early African-American photographers. Dover Township Parks & Recreation ($10,000) – Facility rental and marketing of White Rose Classic Drum & Bugle Corps Show, part of the Drum Corps International Open Class competition schedule. Downtown Inc ($90,000) – Update vehicular and pedestrian wayfinding signage (new and existing) throughout Downtown York City, creating value for the visitor experience. Eichelberger Performing Arts Center ($60,000) – Marketing to tourists and building partnerships with local hospitality businesses during the 25th Anniversary Celebration Series. Hanover Chamber of Commerce ($34,000) – Production of Discover Hanover magazine, rack cards, and website redesign. Keystone State Games ($15,000) – Event costs for the KSG Fencing Competition, a two-day competition to be held in July 2023. Northern Central Railway of York ($41,650) – Expanded marketing tactics to reach Maryland markets. Panthers Select Softball ($13,875) – Placement of two digital scoreboards at Crist Fields that will increase capacity for high-level, high-impact tournaments. Susquehanna Heritage Corp. ($15,000) – Marketing the Chief Uncas boat rides through Getaways on Display brochure distribution program, advertising and billboards. Susquehanna Heritage Corp. ($50,000) – Public access improvements to Susquehanna Discovery Center, an important Underground Railroad stop and Civil War attraction in York County. The Bodhana Group, Inc. ($60,000) – Funding to produce the Save Against Fear Gaming Conference/Convention in November 2023 and 2024. Vision Solutions AR ($50,000) – Software and content development plus location scanning to create an augmented reality map for tourism attractions. Tyrant Wrestling ($75,000) – Venue, equipment rentals, marketing, and hospitality for the U.S. Folkstyle National Championships in September 2023. White Rose Figure Skating Club ($20,000) – Ice facility rental, transportation, and hospitality for the White Rose Invitational event to be held in June 2023. White Rose Pickleball Association ($25,000) – Construction of a pavilion and bathroom in Veterans Memorial Park, needed to host tournaments for the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. Working Progress ($17,800) – Marketing and promotion of Yorkfest to southern Maryland and northern Virginia; the relaunched Yorkfest will kick off York Arts Week in August 2023. YMCA of the Roses ($35,302) – Acquisition and installation of a new digital display scoreboard at the Graham Aquatic Center; upgrades to maintain a competitive sports tourism venue. Explore York ($16,199) – Bringing the Accent East tourism conference to York County in October 2024 and organizing a familiarization tour to showcase York County attractions to group tour organizers. York County History Center ($80,000) – Creation and installation of an interactive asset map of historically and culturally significant York County sites, to be located in the new museum (currently under construction). York County Rail Trail Authority ($110,000) – Creation of a 1.36-mile section of recreational, multi-use trail in Jackson Township, with signage, plus groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting ceremonies. York County Sheriff’s Office ($20,000) – Support for 2024 PA Sheriff’s Association Conference in July 2024; organizers plan to showcase York County diversity in the hospitality suite and vendor choices. Made Hoops LLC* ($73,000) – To host the Marquee Hoops Session 3 tournament in May 2023. Gran Fondo New York* ($75,000) – To host an international cycling competition in September 2023

Program requirements and restrictions can be found by clicking here.

The next window for grant applications opens on June 1. There is no minimum request for this round, with a maximum being $20,000.

The committee has awarded more than $5 million in funding since the grant program’s inception in 2017.