HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) in Hanover officially announced on Wednesday, Dec. 14, that they have completed renovations of their emergency department.

According to UPMC, the renovation of the emergency department was necessary due to an increased number of patients visiting the emergency department. This patient increase also includes an increased number of behavioral health and crisis patients visiting the emergency department, along with increased severity of conditions that these patients are experiencing.

The newly renovated department is expected to improve the overall flow of the emergency department. According to UPMC, the emergency department is now equipped with:

Five safe and secure rooms in a separate “pod” for those experiencing a behavioral or mental health crisis

Five new “Fast Track” rooms

Three triage rooms

UPMC in Hanover is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at 11 a.m. to show off the new renovation to its community stakeholders and key supporters. According to UPMC, remarks will follow shortly after, starting at 11:15 a.m.

The UPMC in Hanover is located at 300 Highland Ave. in Hanover.