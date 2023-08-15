The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Three fires were allegedly started by a woman at the home of Spring Grove’s mayor on Monday morning.

According to the charges filed by York County Regional Police, Diane Oberdick, 69, of Spring Grove, was seen on video allegedly entering the mayor’s backyard with two bags that were determined to have been used to start the fires.

When an officer got to the home along S Water Street after 7:30 a.m. for a fire call, they learned that three were actually set around the property.

One fire was started against a detached garage, another was found to have been started at the side porch by a screen door and the third was underneath a gas meter a few feet between two buildings, police say.

Black garbage bag pieces and pink insulation were found at the fires, and according to the charging documents, a Pennsylvania State Police determined that they were arson.

During the investigation, police say they spoke with witnesses and learned that Oberdick was reportedly upset with the mayor, and a neighbor had security cameras that police say captured the fires.

In June, Oberdick was arrested for setting three other fires, police noted in the charging documents.

Oberdick faces charges that include felony counts of arson, risking catastrophe, and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

Oberdick is currently in York County prison with bail set at a monetary amount of $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9.