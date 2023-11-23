(WHTM)– A local woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash in Maryland that caused an hours-long closure on a busy interstate the day before Thanksgiving, according to State Police.

The Maryland State Police said in a news release that a 30-year-old woman from Hanover was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-795, just before the Westminster Pike, around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

It was just after 1 p.m. when Troopers were called to the scene and started an investigation.

A 2011 Ford F150 crashed into the rear of another truck, a Ford F350, and both went over a grassy medium and then hit a metal cable barrier before entering the northbound lanes. Stranick was driving a 2017 Toyota Rav4 that was hit head-on by the F350, State Police said. There was a fourth car that crashed into debris.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, State Police said. The driver of the F350 was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, while the other drivers were unharmed.

All lanes of I-795 were closed for about four hours. The crash is still under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team who will submit their findings to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office which will choose whether or not charges will be filed.