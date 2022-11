YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman has died after a single vehicle crash on Monday morning.

According to the York County Coroner’s office, the vehicle was traveling on Oak Street and crossed over N. Walnut Street when the driver lost control.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The vehicle then ran up an embankment and struck a tree. The driver, 81-year-old Isabell Sellers of York Township, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The coroner’s office ruled the death accidental after multiple blunt force injuries.