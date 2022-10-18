SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Spring Garden Township are looking for a missing woman who may be in danger.

Spring Garden Township Police say they are attempting to locate Janis Rainer. Rainer is a 59 year old white female who stands approximately 5’6″ tall and wears prescription glasses.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She was last seen on 10/17/22 at her home in Spring Garden Township and is likely operating a silver 2019 Kia Rio Sedan, bearing PA registration LFG-8299.

Rainer has ties to Towson, Maryland and she is not in possession of her cell phone.

Anyone with information on Rainer’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.