WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned yoga and pilates studio will soon have its grand opening in York County later this week.

The new Fire Life Yoga (FLY) is owned and operated by Ashana Taylor, who attended Messiah University and received an MBA in Management. In addition to her MBA, Taylor has an extensive background in ‘traditional educational systems and non-traditional alternative wellness education.’

“As a woman of color with a family history of preventable medical conditions, it is important for me to show up in my community as a yogi and practitioner of wellness. Representation matters, and I wanted to create a safe space for people from all different walks of life to manage their physical and emotional health,” Taylor said in a release. “Fire Life Yoga is a place for people to rise above their physical and emotional challenges.”

FLY is located in a 1,200-square-foot boutique studio and features instructors who specialize in Bikram Yoga and Inferno Hot Pilates. According to FLY, both of the offered classes are designed for beginners but are available for individuals of all skill levels.

So what are Bikram Yoga and Inferno Hot Pilates?

Bikram Yoga:

Is a prescribed sequence of 26 postures and 2 breathing exercises. This class is practiced for 90 minutes in an approximately 105 degree room with 40% humidity.

Inferno Hot Pilates:

Is a 60-minute, full-body workout that uses Pilates principles. For this low-impact class, the rooms are heated to 95 degrees and 40% humidity.

These workout classrooms are designed to be hot and humid, due to the potential multiple benefits that working out in a hot humid climate may have. According to Taylor, some of these potential benefits consist of improved flexibility, circulation, and stamina.

It should also be noted that eventually FLY plans on offering Children’s Yoga classes, which would be held in a non-heated environment.

The new FLY studio will also boast a retail space that will offer yoga gear, branded merchandise, and beverages.

Currently, new students can purchase an introductory offer for one month of unlimited yoga classes for just $35. Additionally, Founding Member offers are available for a limited time, according to FLY.

To check out more of the classes that FLY offers or the different memberships, you can click here.

The new FLY studio is located at 1425 West Market Street in York and its official grand opening will be held on Saturday, June 24.