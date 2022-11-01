HARRISBURG (WHTM) — The Route 462 Market Street bridge, in York County – located in both Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, is officially open for traffic, according to PennDOT.

The contractor for the replacement of the bridge is Clearwater Construction, Inc. out of Mercer County, Pa. The project is priced at an estimated $6.37 million, according to the release.

The bridge project is consisting of:

Replacement of the bridge

Approach work

Guide rail updates

Drainage work

Ramp re-alignment

Signal upgrades

Miscellaneous construction

The bridge had initially been closed back on Tuesday, September 27, for the bridge replacement. The full project is expected to be fully completed by Spring 2023.