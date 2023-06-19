YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Expo Center has officially announced the naming of the UPMC Arena, an indoor arena located at the expo center that holds trade and consumer shows, sporting events, car shows and more.

According to the expo center, the 114,000-square-foot area receives more than 750,000 visitors and hosts more than 50 events each year.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with UPMC as they become the naming rights sponsor of the UPMC Arena at the York Expo Center.” Bryan Blair, CEO of the York Fair and York Expo Center said. “Over the last few years UPMC has sponsored Heroes Appreciation Day at the York State Fair and we hope that this extended partnership can evolve into additional opportunities for UPMC to utilize our facilities as they continue to be a premier health care provider in our region.”

UPMC, the state’s largest nongovernmental employer, said it hopes to bring its health services to the arena.

“We’re proud to partner with the York Expo Center,” said Lou Baverso, president of UPMC in

Central Pennsylvania said. “In doing so, we not only bring our name to the arena, but a promise to bring more high-quality health services to events at the York Expo Center, to complement the full range of services we provide patients and the community in York County, including two hospital campuses, outpatient centers, and physician practices.”

The York State Fair will be held from July 21-30, 2023.