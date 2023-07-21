YORK, Pa. — The annual York State Fair is opening this morning at 11 a.m. and will run through July 30.

Standard admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids and college students with an ID, and free for kids ages 5 and under but if you plan ahead you may be able to get in for a cheaper price.

According to their website, the fair will offer discounts and special admission to certain groups on their designated promo days.

The promo days include:

Friday, July 21- Peoples Bank Dollar day

On this day admission costs $1 per person fir everyone. Ride the Strates Shows rides will also cost $1 per ride.

Sunday, July 23 – UPMC Heroes Appreciation Day

On Sunday there will be free admission plus one guest for all firefighters, police, EMS, veterans, active duty military, and healthcare personnel. Individuals must show proper ID.

Monday, July 24 – Senior Citizens Appreciation Day

On this day all senior citizens who show a Medicare Card will enjoy free admission.

Tuesday, July 25 – $2 Tuesday

On this day admission will cost $2 per person. Strates Shows rides and food specials will also be $2.

Wednesday, July 26 – Weis Markets Customer Appreciation Day

Anyone with a Weis Markets card will be able to enjoy free admission for the cardholder with up to three guests.

Thursday, July 27 – 100 Minutes Day

On this day admission will be free for the first 100 minutes. In celebration of the States Shows 100th Anniversary, there will be 100 minutes of free rides beginning at 2 p.m.

Friday, July 28 – Froggy 107.7 Pre-School Pals Day

On this day admission will be free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for one adult with a preschooler. Kiddie Kingdom Ride bands will cost $15 and will be available for purchase until 3 p.m.