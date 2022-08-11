YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York swore in four new firefighters on August 11; They will begin their training at the fire academy in the end of August.

Like all newly sworn in firefighters, they will have to finish a one-year probationary period.

“The passion I’ve always felt, wanting to help someone, and I was never quite sure how to do it. Being a part of the fire department has helped me find that. I’ve already seen in the short week we have worked, that what we do is vital to this city and any city,” said Christopher Donofrio, York City Firefighter.

The fire academy is 12 weeks long. After completing the academy, firefighters will be assigned to platoons where they will help protect the city.