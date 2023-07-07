YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York’s monthly ‘First Friday’ event is happening tonight, and with it comes a celebration of York’s own Special Olympics champion Loretta Claiborne.

Claiborne, who was born partially blind and has run 26 marathons, recently earned another gold medal in her singles tennis match at the Berlin 2023 Special Olympics.

“She’s a legacy member of York’s history and present… Not only is she [an] amazing special Olympian, but she’s also an ambassador for inclusivity. And we’re excited to celebrate her tonight,” Jonathan Desmarais, director of Downtown Inc in York, said.

For Loretta Claiborne Day at the First Friday event, there will be a parade of athletes at 6 p.m. at 200 S Beaver Street, a presentation from 6:05 to 6:30 p.m. on the Princess Street side of William Penn High School, and a community photo, which will be taken between 6:35 and 7 p.m. at Penn Park near the basketball courts.

In addition to the celebration, there is also a free sound meditation event and a free family-friendly film on the agenda for tonight.

For more information about tonight’s plans and activities, visit Downtown Inc’s website.