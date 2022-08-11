YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The class is not a first, but the language is. It’s a class for small business owners in York County called “The Alphabet Soup of Having a Business.”

Starting next week, the York County Economic Alliance is offering the class in Spanish.

“We’ve seen the makeup of our York County community grow. Census data has shown the growth of the population but also the diversity of the population, so this is just one other way that the BLOOM Business Empowerment Center can readily provide resources to the growing diversity of the community and growing generation of entrepreneurs,” said Sully Pinos, executive director of the BLOOM Business Empowerment Center.

The free class starts on Thursday, Aug. 18. A link to register for the class can be found here.

The 101 Start Up Level Classes will run from Aug. 18 to Sept. 15. The 201 Growth and Maintenance Classes will run from Sept. 14 to Oct. 19. Both sessions will take place on Thursdays at Crispus Attucks on Duke Street.