YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Habitat for Humanity chapter is asking for donations to replace their trailer that was recently stolen.

“A loss like this will inevitably hurt our families who are currently working through the program and waiting for their homes,” Natasha Kukorlo, executive director at York Habitat for Humanity said. “We rely on members of our community to support the work of York Habitat, and we need that support now.”

The trailer was valued at a little more than $3,500 and reported to York City Police as being stolen from the nonprofit’s Chestnut Street build project on Monday, July 17.

The organization said the financial toll from the theft will also extend beyond the cost of the trailer to include insurance deductibles for the loss and increased delivery fees for future materials.

The organization is asking for the public’s help to replace the trailer. Donations can be made online on the York Habitat for Humanity website.