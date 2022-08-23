YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — With summer coming to an end, it’s time to start thinking of the upcoming holidays. It’s never too early to start thinking of how you will celebrate St. Paddy’s Day and York is celebrating the return of their Saint Patrick’s Day parade in 2023. Their “Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day” celebration will take place on September 24, 2022 from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

Admission to the event will be $25 and it includes the official 2023 York St. Patrick’s Day Parade t-shirt to wear to the event, which is your ticket to the specials.

You can click here to purchase the tickets. All of the proceeds will go towards expenses to organize future St. Patrick’s Day Parades in York.

The following bar and restaurants will be participating in the event:

Aviano’s Corner Trattoria

The Cantina

Collusion TapWorks

The Fig and Barrel Pub

Gift Horse Brewing Company

Granfalloons Tavern (with an after party from 6-9 p.m.)

Hamir’s Indian Fusion

The Handsome Cab

Holy Hound Tap Room

Iron Horse

The Left Bank

Liquid Hero Brewery

Mudhook Brewing Co

Old Forge Brewing Company

Revival Social Club

Rockfish Public House

White Rose Bar and Grill

There are advance sales only with limited numbers available. T-shirts won’t be sold on the day of the event.

After a three year hiatus, the 37th York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is going to take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from Market and Penn Streets. The parade is organized by the York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, Inc., which is a volunteer-led, not-for-profit organization.