YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York hosted its annual “Shop with a Cop” event on Monday, Dec. 5, at Dick’s Sporting Goods in East York. Although it’s not Christmas just yet, the event is something that many kids in the Midstate look forward to.

The event features 12 children who are paired with an officer that takes them through the store, helping them shop for gifts.

“This was everything. This is what the holiday season is supposed to be about. Not only do something like this in the holiday season, but do it putting your best foot forward. Being able to do it as big as possible is what we want,” said Michael Muldrow, Commissioner for the City of York Police Department.

