YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Jewish Community Center hosted an exhibit on Tuesday for holocaust remembrance day.

The Yom HaShoah exhibit shares what it was like for Jewish people and others during the holocaust. There are also screenings of “What I Remember,” a documentary featuring two holocaust survivors with local ties.

“Tolerance for people that are different than us is incredibly important. We all have to get along, we all live on the same earth and we should never have a repeat of the tragedy and violence that took place during the holocaust,” said Les Cohen, interim CEO of the York Jewish Community Center.