YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police conducted a warrant service for a juvenile who absconded from his probation detention center.

Police say the juvenile, a material witness in an upcoming trial, absconded from the center through a second floor bathroom vent.

Officers located a Glock 19 9mm firearm, which was reported stolen out of Virginia Beach.

Police say the juvenile is a “group member involved” and charges are pending for firearms violations.

The warrant service was executed on Wallace Street by VIU officers, the Detective Bureau, and the US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force on March 3.