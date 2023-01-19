YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. On Thursday, Congressman Lloyd Smucker (R) is hosting a roundtable discussion with the goal of discussing ways to combat the problem and raise awareness about the issue.

Smucker serves Lancaster County and most of southern York County. He says 24% of all sex trafficking cases that are reported in Pennsylvania are in York and Lancaster counties.

Since 2007, the National Human Trafficking Hotline has received over 7,700 reports in Pennsylvania.

Smucker says the roundtable will provide an update on where counties stand when it comes to combatting human trafficking as well as ideas on how to stop it and raise awareness for the problem.

“These kinds of discussions are taking place across the country so that folks understand better what is happening right here in our own community,” Smucker said.

York and Lancaster county district attorneys will be at the discussion, which will be held at the York County Regional Police Department, but it is not open to the public.