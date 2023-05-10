YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Leaders in York touted immense growth over the last couple of years at the Appell Center on Wednesday morning.

Various officials gave updates on businesses and tourism and also addressed ongoing projects, including developing the Codorus Greenway and the redevelopment of Ball-Park Commons.

Local leaders also shared excitement over $7 million in federal funding to expand broadband access.

“Downtown York has been the epicenter of our community for a long time, ever since the colonial time period, and it continues to be so today. And with all of the investments happening here, it’s really becoming a model nationally for how to develop a downtown,” said Jonathan Desmarais, director of Downtown Inc.

The federal government also allocated $6.4 million to help almost 500 county businesses get through the pandemic.