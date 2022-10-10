SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County arrested a man after a stabbing on Sunday morning.

According to Spring Garden Township Police, officers responded to J&K Salvage around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday and found a 64-year-old stabbing victim.

The victim said an unknown man was observed walking around the property wearing a J&K Salvage uniform. The victim approached the man and asked him who he was and where he worked.

Police say the victim was then stabbed/slashed by a folding knife several times before another employee intervened. The victim was treated for minor injuries to his neck.

Officers checked the area around 3 p.m. and located Dale Martin Jr. in a shed on the property. Martin Jr. was arrested without incident and police say the uniform he was wearing was allegedly stolen from the business.

Martin Jr. was charged with aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal trespass. He remains in the York County Prison after he was denied bail.