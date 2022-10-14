MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has been charged for his alleged involvement in the armed robbery of Nike Air Jordan shoes.

On September 28 Manheim Township Police say officers responded to a reported armed robbery.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim told police two men robbed him at gunpoint and with a shotgun – the thieves then stole four pairs of Nike Air Jordans valued at $800.

The victim told police he was following the suspect’s vehicle and officers conducted a traffic stop. Officers say the vehicle was being driven by 19-year-old Hayden Thoman, who police say admitted to having a conversation with his passenger about stealing the sneakers.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

Thoman has been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a weapon, theft by unlawful taking, and simple assault.

Thoman was released after posting $20,000 bail.