YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 55-year-old York man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a deadly weapon on Monday, June 26.

The York City Police Department says officers responded to the 800 block of East Boundary Avenue at around 3:15 a.m. after getting reports of a woman who was assaulted with a deadly weapon.

The victim, who was not named, was taken to York Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, according to a police report.

Police say through video surveillance, interviews and several search warrants, they eventually received an arrest warrant for Michael Small of York.

The United State Marshals Fugitive Task Force Unit, York County Drug Task Force and the York City Police Department arrested Small in the 900 block of Elm Street on Tuesday, June 27.

Small is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and theft charges.