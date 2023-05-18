MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A York man was arrested Thursday for allegedly killing a security guard in Berks County last summer, according to State Police.

According to State Police, David Brian Hartsook of York allegedly shot and killed Troy Rickenbach, who was working as a private security guard, in Morgantown near Quarry Road and Mineview Drive on Aug. 6, 2022.

A 43-year-old Reading man also suffered a gunshot wound to the arm during the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, State Police say they believed the suspect was stealing catalytic converters when the shooting took place.

State Police say Troopers arrested Hartsook on the 500 block of North West Street in York and he is now awaiting arraignment.

Hartsook, 34, is being charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal trespassing, and multiple firearms charges.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call State Police in Reading at 610-378-4011.