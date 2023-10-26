HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hector Rodriguez-Garza was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 25, and charged by police with criminal attempt homicide.

The stabbing occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1200 block of Berryhill Street where police say Rodriguez-Garza allegedly stabbed a male victim in the head.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery after being taken to a hospital.

Rodriguez-Garza, of York, was held without bail at the Dauphin County Prison and is scheduled for a hearing on Nov. 14.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.