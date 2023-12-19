MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A York city man has been charged with making a bomb threat at a business in Mountville, Lancaster County in May 2023.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, charges by West Hempfield Township Police against 22-year-old Pharohe Jahcovi Scott were approved by the office on Tuesday, December 12.

According to the office, the charges come after West Hempfield Police were dispatched to the Americold Logistics located in the 3800 block of Hempland Road shortly after 9 a.m. on May 11, for a report of a suspicious note left on the premises.

According to the DA’s office, Americold Logistics employees found a note in a designated smoking pavilion that said, “I have a IED in my car,” along with a smiley face drawn on it.

Officers them responded to the scene with assistance from Lancaster County Sheriff K-9s, a York County Sheriff K-9, and a Lancaster City K-9 to secure the area and clear the scene of potential danger.

According to the DA’s office, interviews with witnesses and video footage revealed that Scott’s daily duties included emptying and changing the trash can where the note was left.

West Hempfield’s Criminal Investigation Division then investigated and identified Scott as the suspect.

Scott is now facing two felony charges of bomb threats and terroristic threats, online court documents show. He currently being held at the Lancaster County Prison and is awaiting a preliminary hearing, scheduled for December 20.