YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, Eliezer Graciani-Alicea, a 38-year-old from York, was convicted by a York County jury yesterday on charges of aggravated assault and simple assault.

The charges were from an incident that happened on Feb. 16, 2022, in York City when a tow truck driver was attempting to pick up a vehicle on South Penn Street.

Graciani-Alicea approached Dorwart in his vehicle and blocked a rabbittransit bus from being able to go around the tow truck.

Dorwart asked Graciani-Alicea to back his vehicle up multiple times which led to Graciani-Alicea exiting his vehicle and exchanging words with Dorwart.

Dorwart walked away but Graciani-Alicea struck him on the back of his head and shoved him to the ground which resulted in Dorwart suffering a cracked skull, brain bleed, and concussion.

After police released the video of the incident, police would identify Graciani-Alicea causing him to turn himself in.

According to the York County DA’s Office, Graciani-Alicea will be sentenced on Sep. 18, 2023.