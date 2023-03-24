YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, a 52-year-old man was convicted of multiple sex crimes against children on Thursday, March 23.

Jeronimo Sanchez-Yanez was convicted of rape of a child, rape forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse: less than 13, the district attorney’s office says.

The charges were brought against Sanchez-Yanez in 2017.

The York City Police Department and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Katilin Gross investigated and prosecuted the case.

Sanchez-Yanez is set to be sentenced on June 13 at 1:30 p.m.