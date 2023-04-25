BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in Virginia has released the identity of the victim and charged a man in the burned-out vehicle investigation that began on Tuesday, April 18.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Ethan Bert of York, Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, April 20th, 29-year-old Joseph Richard Walker of Roanoke City was charged with second-degree murder. He was arrested in Florida by local law enforcement.

According to VSP around 12:45 am on Tuesday the 18th, emergency responders with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue arrived at Sandy Level Road to find a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. After crews extinguished the fire, human remains were found inside the vehicle.

Details surrounding the incident have not been released, but investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney says the extradition process has begun, and Walker is expected to be in Bedford County, Virginia by the middle of this week.