YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York City man was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of a child.

According to the York County District Attorney’s office, Devin Gottwalt was found guilty on Friday on multiple charges after a week long trial.

According to court records, the assaults took place in 2020 and Gottwalt was arraigned in April 2021.

The District Attorney’s office says Gottwalt was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and three counts of indecent assault.

Gottwalt is scheduled to be sentenced on December 20, 2022. The Springettsbury Township Police Department assisted in the case.