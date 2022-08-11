YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man was killed after a suspected accidental carbon monoxide poisoning incident, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office responded to the 200 block of Kralltown Road at 9:27 a.m. for a fatality possibly involving carbon monoxide.

A 79-year-old man was found deceased in his residence and his wife was found ill but alive. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and her condition is unknown at this time.

A routine blood toxicology was obtained and next of kin is being notified.