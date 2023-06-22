HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man has been sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment for sexually exploiting two children.

On June 22, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 27-year-old Sinhue Johnson, Jr. was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Johnson previously admitted to sexually assaulting two teenage girls, the first in 2018 and 2019 and the other in 2020.

According to the U.S. attorney, Johnson also admitted to enticing the girls to take sexually explicit photos of themselves and possessing hundreds of pictures or videos of child pornography, some depicting infants and very young children.

Following the term of imprisonment, Johnson will also face a 15-year supervised release as ordered by the Court.

The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli.