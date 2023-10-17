(WHTM) – A York man was sentenced to one year in prison for selling a counterfeit debit card to an undercover Pennsylvania State Trooper.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ronald Geraldo Molina was sentenced Tuesday by United States District Court Judge Christopher

C. Conner for aggravated identity theft.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says the counterfeit debit card had account and pin information from various financial institutions encoded on the magnetic strip. Investigators found the information was likely stolen from a Baton Rouge, Louisiana gas station.

In all, the information from 82 debit cards was determined to have been stolen as part of the scheme.

The case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigation and the Pennsylvania

State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd K. Hinkley prosecuted the case.