WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man is wanted after police say he allegedly stabbed someone on Monday night.

West York Borough Police say a warrant was issued for Damon Ward for aggravated assault and robbery. Ward is also on federal parole and is considered a fugitive at this time.

Police say on Monday night officers were called to the 1000 block of St. Paul Alley where they found a man profusely bleeding on the ground. The victim said Ward stabbed him and that his wallet was stolen.

Witnesses said Ward fled to a nearby residence where officers discovered evidence that Ward may have been inside. Police believe Ward jumped out of a second floor window and fled, potentially injuring himself.

Ward is considered dangerous and possibly in the possession of weapons. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.