YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Additional arrests have been made for the fatal shooting of Shaheim Carr in York last summer.

According to the York City Police Department, Rashad Colon and Antonio Jones were charged with criminal homicide in connection to the July 6 shooting.

At 11:23 a.m. on July 6, 2022, York City police responded to the 300 block of W. Philadelphia Street for a reported shooting. Officers located the 27-year-old Carr with multiple gunshot wounds and say he died at the scene.

On July 11, police said they had arrested Jaquez Brown and charged him in connection to the fatal shooting. According to court records, Brown remains in the York County Prison awaiting trial.

Carr’s death was the 14th homicide in York last year.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the York City Police Department via email (abaez@yorkcity.org), phone (717-849-2204, 717-846-1234, or 717-849-2219), or online here.