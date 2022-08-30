YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — In the city of York, a new homeowner’s property is in a place where it was once impossible to imagine. Thirteen years ago in 2009, sixty people were left homeless after sixteen homes burned.

Now Chestnut Street in York is lined with Habitat for Humanity homes.

After the 16 homes burned, lifetimes worth of belongings and pictures were destroyed. The entire block remained vacant for more than a decade, until 2019.

Now, there are newly renovated and constructed homes that anyone would be proud to own.

Like all Habitat for Humanity homes, the new homeowner had to help build the property. Habitat for Humanity employees spoke to abc27 about the joys of the job.

“This is why we do what we do. And why we put in the long hours and we work really hard. And when we have a home dedication ceremony every single time, it’s just such a good feeling. I love, love, love, love handing those keys over to homeowners. It doesn’t get old,” said Natasha Kukorlo, Associate Director for York Habitat for Humanity.

York now has over 140 Habitat homes.