YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department hosted their monthly community forum, where residents can discuss crime directly with the department, on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.

The event allows people to ask the police department how crime is being reduced in their neighborhoods.

Because of Hispanic Heritage month, a special focus on the Hispanic community was taken during the Sept. 19 meeting.

“The majority of it’s going to be had in our native language in Spanish. So hopefully we have a nice showing of the Latino community and the community in general so that they can take part in an understanding what we are doing,” said Detective Andy Baez of the York City Police.

The forum was held at Still Meadow Church on Chestnut Street.