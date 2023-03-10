YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department is asking for help with identifying a suspect in a stabbing that occurred.

According to police, at around 1:25 p.m. on March 10, a man allegedly stabbed a 41-year-old female in the 500 block of W. Market Street in York.

Courtesy of the York City Police Department

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured is asked to contact the York City Police Department by calling the tip line at 717-849-2204, the police department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, or emailing Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.