YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A two-week operation led by the York City Police Violence Intervention Unit net the seizure of illegal firearms, drugs, and cash.

The operation focused on group members associated with the city’s gun violence and led to several arrests. Police did not immediately identify who was arrested or which group(s) were associated.

The operation led to five felony arrests, 11 felony charges and 23 warrants served. Police recovered 10 firearms, which included stolen and ghost guns.

Additionally, 71 grams of crack cocaine, 33 grams of powder cocaine, and 4.5 pounds of marijuana were seized. Police also recovered $3,081 in cash.

The York City Violence Intervention Unit was assisted by the York City Juvenile Engagement Unit, York City Detective Bureau, York City Spec-Ops, York County Probation, and the York County Drug Task Force.