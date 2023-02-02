YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The second year of the “Where Your Story Begins” program is taking place at York County libraries.

This year’s theme highlights helping high school students address teen mental health awareness. Students participated in drawing activities and group discussions to discuss mental health’s seriousness.

“Mental health is something that has been with us ever since the beginning since we were basically brought into this world. And for teens, it can really affect how our personality may change in the future. How we the see world, our perspective is affected by such things,” said Moraimi Ramos, a high school student.

An award-winning author gave copies of her novel “The Disturbed Gal’s Dictionary” to each student. Students will create a billboard about the book that will appear on billboards throughout York County.