YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Eight years ago Tom Sibol was shocked when his family, friends and staff threw him a surprise birthday party in the parking lot of his business.

“I had no idea it was going to happen, and you would think you know everything that’s going on within your business,” he said with a laugh.

“It just goes to show you how much the staff and friends and the community meant to me, and it’s just incredible that they would do something like that for me,” he said.

Sibol is the third generation owner of the White Rose Bar and Grill, a family business that is celebrating its 90th anniversary this July.

Opened by Sibol’s grandparents in 1933, the White Rose Bar and Grill was originally named “The Beaver Inn.” In 1944, Sibol’s grandparents sold the business to his parents, who owned the restaurant for 40 years.

Now with the restaurant at its 90-year milestone, Sibol is nearing four decades of ownership himself — with Sunday, July 2 marking his 39th year– and he is looking back at years past.

“There’s so many different eras,” he said. “You’re talking about back in the ’30s, my grandparents built a food business that had alcohol along with it. That was secondary at the time.”

Sibol said his parents grew the business throughout the 40s and 50s, weathering an everchanging downtown landscape with the growing popularity of nearby malls.

When he took charge, Sibol took his own turn at expanding the business by purchasing an adjacent property that stretched the restaurant to the corner of a major intersection.

In 1999, he doubled the square footage with another addition, and six years later he added the restaurant’s garage bar,

Looking back, he said reaching this milestone means a lot.

“It means a lot. It means we did something right. Right? I mean it means that longevity is a key to, well, success… cleanliness, consistency, community involvement was so important through the years of growing the business,” he said.

Throughout his years, Sibol said one of the biggest challenges of his career was the COVID-19 pandemic when the restaurant had to shut down for six months.

“We were very, very fortunate that we were able to make it through,” he said.

The restaurant’s general manager Chris Frey also spoke about the challenge of getting through the pandemic.

“I just can’t imagine the city without this place. And the fact that it almost went away in the pandemic… it would have been heartbreaking for a lot of people, not just the people that work here, but a big part of the community. So we’re so proud of the fact that we’re coming out of this and our community is supporting us.”

To celebrate the restaurant’s 90-year-milestone Frey added that they will be selling 90-cent nine-ounce-beers during the month of July, in addition to holding their regular first Friday of the month event that takes place during the warm weather months.

“The Sibols have done a lot for our community and just really built an amazing business that has really helped not only the city, but so many people,” Frey said. “We’re really proud to be able to reach this milestone.”