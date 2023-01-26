YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The president of the York Revolution baseball team spoke about the loss of the Kinsley brothers and the impact their passing is having on the community.

Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were leaders of two corporations, Kinsley Enterprises and Kinsley Properties. The two brothers died in an avalanche while skiing in Canada earlier this week.

The Kinsleys were a part of the York Revolution’s ownership group, and the team’s president says they were less about sports and all about community.

“I remember very specifically in this room last July 4, we had the York Symphony perform after the game. Before the fireworks, we had a full house and Tim was here with his family and his eyes were just wide, knowing that his family helped make that possible. Tim wasn’t a baseball fan, but he was a community fan,” said Eric Menzer, President of the York Revolution.

The Revolution plans to honor the Kinsley brothers, although nothing has a date yet.