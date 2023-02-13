YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be returning to the city for the 37th year.

The parade is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 11 along Market Street in downtown York. There will not be a rain or snow date.

Step-off will begin at 1 p.m., with the line-up of participants beginning at 11 a.m.

The parade will go from Market Street to Penn to Duke Streets, and it will disband between Duke and Queen.

Courtesy of the York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee

If you are interested in participating in the parade, you can click here for more information.

The deadline to submit an entry for the parade is Friday, Feb. 24.