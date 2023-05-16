YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man has been charged with attempted homicide after a stabbing on Monday.

According to York City Police, at 2:27 a.m. on May 15, a victim arrived at York Hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say the stabbing took place in the parking lot adjacent to the White Rose Bar and Grill on North Beaver Street.

According to police, Boyzle Maddox III was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody early Monday morning.

In addition to the attempted homicide charge, Maddox is facing charges of aggravated assault, terrorist threats, and simple assault. He was denied bail and taken to the York County Prison.