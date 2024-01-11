YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Following the resignation of Bryan Blair, the York State Fair and York Expo Center named an Interim CEO on Thursday.

Patrick Ball, a life member of the Fair and CEO of CBY Professional Services, will serve as Interim CEO for the fair. The fair says Ball has 15 years of strategic planning experience and began in his new position on January 8.

abc27 reported in November 2023 that Blair would resign at the end of 2023 to spend more time with family in Kentucky.

Fair attendance declined in recent years since it was moved from September to July, but Blair told abc27 that his resignation was unrelated to the attendance.

The York State Fair will run from July 19-28.