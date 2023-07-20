YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The finishing touches are going in place for the York State Fair, which kicks off July 21 and runs through the 30th.

Workers on Thursday finished projects such as painting and installing banners and lights.

Attendance was down 34% last year but the Fair opened amid near 100-degree temperatures, which is not the case this year.

The gates open on Friday at 11 a.m. and close for entry at 10 p.m. On Monday-Thursday gates open at noon and close for entry at 9 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-17, $5 for college students with an ID, and kids under 5 are free.

Parking is also $10 with walking entrances at gates 1,3, and 7 and driving entrances at gates 4, 6, and 9.

Free attractions include the hot dog pig racing, cheese carver, butter sculpture, and several shows.