YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York families will be able to find free school supplies, community resources, kids activities and more this Saturday, August 12.

The Back 2 School Resource Fair and 5K Run/Walk will be held at William Penn Senior High School located at 101 West College Avenue.

In addition to free school supplies and community resources, the event will include free screenings, information on wellness and fitness. There will also be a “kid zone,” free food,

and music.

The resource fair will run from noon to 3 p.m.

The 5K Run/Walk will start at 8:30 am in the West Princess Street parking lot. The cost to

participate in the 5k $35 and includes a t-shirt.